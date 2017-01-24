2-Year-Old Missing After Storms Kill 20 Across South

Lasheree Richardson, Charlee Daly, Rochelle Vaughn and Deanna Furlow remove belongings from their home after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia, on Jan. 23. Tami Chappell / Reuters

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said Tuesday he hopes FEMA grants an expedited request from Gov. Deal to give federal assistance to the county.

Cohilas said parts of the county had been suffering for nearly a month after a first round of severe storms on Jan. 2. The governor requested an expedited major disaster declaration for the state of Georgia on Jan. 9, a FEMA spokesman told NBC News.

“I certainly hope that FEMA actually expedites this one because we have a lot of folks who are in need,” Cohilas said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We have a large number of folks that are completely displaced and without food.”

FEMA said joint federal and state preliminary assessments began in impacted counties on Jan. 11. Officials added that Deal’s request was under review.

Regarding the weekend’s storm, the agency said it was working in coordination with local officials to coordinate federal resources that may be requested. A FEMA incident management team was on the ground in their regional office in Atlanta to support response and recover activities, the agency said. FEMA liaison officers were also deployed to emergency centers in both Georgia and Mississippi to support response activities.

On Monday, Cohilas pleaded directly to the president.

“I’m asking President Trump to cut through the red tape and get people on the damned ground here,” he said.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant also said he had dispatched a letter to Trump asking for help after four people were killed in his state.

Across the South, 50 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported from Thursday to Sunday as four severe storms moved south from Georgia and Mississippi into the Florida Panhandle, said Frank Giannasca, a senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel.