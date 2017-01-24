Warner Robins church collecting donations for Albany tornado victims

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Members of a church in Warner Robins are rallying to support tornado victims in southern Georgia.

People at Centerpoint Church on Feagin Mills Road are collecting non perishable items. People in Warner Robins donated water, canned food, baby items, blankets, sleeping bags and much more.

Wednesday morning a trailer full of items collected will be driven to Albany, Georgia to help support tornado victims who in many cases lost everything.

Jeremy Winters, Centerpoint Church Member, is spearheading the drive, “Ultimately it’s it’s the right thing to do. Church communities always come together during a tragedy. It has a way of bringing people together and that’s it. It’s the right thing to do.”

If you want to donate you can drop off items during the day, all the way through Friday.