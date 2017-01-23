Suspect in Wendy’s crash arrested for Milledgeville man’s death

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police arrested a man on charges related to the death of Allen Jerome Vasser, 44.

Milledgeville firefighters found Vasser’s body last November responding to a call about a blaze on Barrows Ferry Road.

Demario Parham, 31, was taken into custody Monday morning. He was initially arrested on charges related to a traffic accident in November.

He allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Wendy’s location on Columbia Street. A Milledgeville police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop after seeing the damage, but the driver sped off.

Police have been investigating Parham’s involvement in Vasser’s murder since then.

“The homicide investigation was linked to GSP’s traffic investigation. Several pieces of evidence from the murder scene were collected and sent off to the crime lab for processing,” said Detective Everett January.

Parham was held at the Baldwin County LEC at the time of his arrest. He is now facing the following charges: malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another, false imprisonment and giving a false statement.