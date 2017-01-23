Spectra announces new G.M. at Macon Centreplex and Auditorium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Daniel Aiello’s latest stop in a successful line of managing big venues is Macon, where he takes over as general manager at the Macon Centreplex and Auditorium.

Spectra announced the decision earlier this month.

Aiello previously worked in New York, Philadelphia and Boston. He’s off to a quick start generating excitement in Macon, already booking music stars Vince Gill and R. Kelly.

Aiello stopped by the 41NBC studio to discuss his goals and plans going into the new job. He says the response he’s gotten from Macon-Bibb has been great.

For a list of events that you can enjoy at the Centreplex, visit http://www.maconcentreplex.org/event/listing/.