Officials Beg Trump to Send Help After Storms Kill 20

Most of the 200 homes at the Paradise Village mobile home park in Albany, Georgia, were destroyed. Albany Police Department

Most of the 200 homes at the Paradise Village mobile home park in Albany were destroyed, Ross Piercy, the property manager,

told NBC station WALB. About a dozen were completely washed away and can’t be found, he said.

“It just hurts,” Piercy said. “It hurts my heart to see how many people have nothing left.”

Lasheree Richardson, 35, of Albany, told NBC News that she felt her house shake and heard her windows shatter as the storm passed through.

“I heard my neighbor scream, and it made me rush into the closet,” where a neighbor who’d walked a mile and a half found her, she said.

“She was happy I was OK. Once she saw what was around, it was a blessing,” Richardson said.