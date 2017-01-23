NWS surveys show 5 tornadoes in Middle Ga., count expected to climb

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has been working hard the past few days and this evening have released the latest findings on some of the tornadoes that moved through Middle Georgia over the weekend.  More damage surveys are scheduled for Tuesday, but as of Monday night here are the results of the survey:



Wilkinson County Tornado
Rating:                 EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:    95 mph
A tornado touched down south of Irwinton, east of US 441 
Bypass. The tornado tracked along HWY 57 toward Toomsboro.  

Washington County Tornado

Rating:                 EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:    110 mph
Tornado damage extends approximately 14 miles in a 
non-continuous path. Damage likely due to 3 to 4 separate 
tornadic circulations to be determined at a later time. 

Johnson County Tornado

Rating:                 EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind:    85 mph
A tornado touched down in rural Johnson County, just south
of Moores Chapel Road. It continued NE crossing HWY 57 and 
eventually lifted near the intersection of Harrison Road and
Fortner Road. 

Peach and Houston County Tornado

Rating:                 EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind:    110-115 mph
A long track tornado touched down along Andel Road, just N of the
Peach/Houston County line. It tracked ENE, crossing I-75 in northern
Houston County. The majority of the damage west of I-75 was trees
either snapped or uprooted. There was minor damage to a couple 
homes in the form of shingles being blown off. The tornado 
continued NE, across I-75 uprooting and snapping trees including 
one that fell onto a nursing home along US-11. The tornado tracked
ENE along Sandefur Rd doing a lot of damage to mainly trees. 
There were a few homes south of the road that sustained some roof 
damage along Griswold Way. There was some minor damage to a sports
complex along Cohen Walker Road and a business northeast of the 
complex along with some tree damage. The storm crossed HWY 96 near
Peach Blossom Road and continued NE through some neighborhoods 
west of Bonanza Drive causing minor roof and tree damage to some 
homes. The tornado crossed Feagin Mill Road near the intersection 
of Bonanza Drive where tree damage and minor roof damage was 
noted. The storm crossed Moody Drive and began intensifying as 
strong inflow winds were noted along Sandy Run Road and Echo Lane
where brick fences were blown down and numerous trees were 
snapped or uprooted facing north into the intensifying storm. The 
worst of the damage occurred near the Walmart and adjacent 
neighborhood on Windmill Ct. 2 large HVAC units were thrown 
approximately 50 yards from the top of the Walmart. The auto bay 
doors on the back of the store were blown in and the roof was 
blown upward. The rafters on the other end of the store were 
twisted. Along Windmill Ct and Hidden Creek Circle 1 home had 80 
percent of its roof removed and windows and doors blown in. Across
the street, another home on Hidden Creek Circle had its garage 
door and front windows blown in and parts of the roof removed. The
storm continued ENE into a mobile home park along Maxwell Drive 
and Sherry lane and caused damage to another 15-20 homes. One 
mobile home was nearly destroyed along Sherry Lane. The storm 
possibly continued onto Warner Robins, however, the NWS did not 
continue any further NE and will work with Warner Robins AFB to 
determine if it continued.

Macon County Tornado

Rating:                 EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:    95 mph
A brief tornado touched down SW of Marshallville along Winchester
Road tracking to the NE, eventually crossing HWY 127. The tornado
lifted along Camp John Hope Road, just W of the Macon/Peach 
County line. Mostly tree damage was noted, but there was minor roof
damage that was observed. Three irrigation systems were turned over
south of Marshallville. 

NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review and publication in NWS Storm Data.
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Minnesota Governor Collapses During State of State Address
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Yahoo Says It's Delaying Merger With Verizon
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Names Net Neutrality Critic to Lead FCC
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»