NWS surveys show 5 tornadoes in Middle Ga., count expected to climb

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has been working hard the past few days and this evening have released the latest findings on some of the tornadoes that moved through Middle Georgia over the weekend. More damage surveys are scheduled for Tuesday, but as of Monday night here are the results of the survey:

Wilkinson County Tornado Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph A tornado touched down south of Irwinton, east of US 441 Bypass. The tornado tracked along HWY 57 toward Toomsboro. Washington County Tornado Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph Tornado damage extends approximately 14 miles in a non-continuous path. Damage likely due to 3 to 4 separate tornadic circulations to be determined at a later time. Johnson County Tornado Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph A tornado touched down in rural Johnson County, just south of Moores Chapel Road. It continued NE crossing HWY 57 and eventually lifted near the intersection of Harrison Road and Fortner Road. Peach and Houston County Tornado Rating: EF-2 Estimated Peak Wind: 110-115 mph A long track tornado touched down along Andel Road, just N of the Peach/Houston County line. It tracked ENE, crossing I-75 in northern Houston County. The majority of the damage west of I-75 was trees either snapped or uprooted. There was minor damage to a couple homes in the form of shingles being blown off. The tornado continued NE, across I-75 uprooting and snapping trees including one that fell onto a nursing home along US-11. The tornado tracked ENE along Sandefur Rd doing a lot of damage to mainly trees. There were a few homes south of the road that sustained some roof damage along Griswold Way. There was some minor damage to a sports complex along Cohen Walker Road and a business northeast of the complex along with some tree damage. The storm crossed HWY 96 near Peach Blossom Road and continued NE through some neighborhoods west of Bonanza Drive causing minor roof and tree damage to some homes. The tornado crossed Feagin Mill Road near the intersection of Bonanza Drive where tree damage and minor roof damage was noted. The storm crossed Moody Drive and began intensifying as strong inflow winds were noted along Sandy Run Road and Echo Lane where brick fences were blown down and numerous trees were snapped or uprooted facing north into the intensifying storm. The worst of the damage occurred near the Walmart and adjacent neighborhood on Windmill Ct. 2 large HVAC units were thrown approximately 50 yards from the top of the Walmart. The auto bay doors on the back of the store were blown in and the roof was blown upward. The rafters on the other end of the store were twisted. Along Windmill Ct and Hidden Creek Circle 1 home had 80 percent of its roof removed and windows and doors blown in. Across the street, another home on Hidden Creek Circle had its garage door and front windows blown in and parts of the roof removed. The storm continued ENE into a mobile home park along Maxwell Drive and Sherry lane and caused damage to another 15-20 homes. One mobile home was nearly destroyed along Sherry Lane. The storm possibly continued onto Warner Robins, however, the NWS did not continue any further NE and will work with Warner Robins AFB to determine if it continued. Macon County Tornado Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph A brief tornado touched down SW of Marshallville along Winchester Road tracking to the NE, eventually crossing HWY 127. The tornado lifted along Camp John Hope Road, just W of the Macon/Peach County line. Mostly tree damage was noted, but there was minor roof damage that was observed. Three irrigation systems were turned over south of Marshallville. NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review and publication in NWS Storm Data.