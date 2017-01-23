Fans stock up on Falcons gear after NFC Championship win

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After the Atlanta Falcons’ win last night, fans wasted no time in hitting the stores for their NFC Championship gear.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Macon re-opened its store Sunday night, following the game, and again at 6 AM on Monday.

Many fans were very excited to get their hands on anything falcons’ related.

“T-shirts, hats, any other Superbowl memorabilia that we could find,” said long-time fan Falcons fan, David Athon. Athon and his wife, who are Falcons season ticket holders, drove two and a half hours to make sure they had their Falcons apparel.

Dick’s is anticipating to be stocked with gear up all week. The store will be open until 9:30 PM the rest of the week.