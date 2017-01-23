Enviro-Activist Killed While Marching Barefoot Across America

Mark Baumer’s feet appear in the last image he posted on his blog before he was struck by an S.U.V. notgoingtomakeit.com

“On day 100 of crossing America barefoot I traveled from Defuniak Springs FL to Mossy Head FL,” he wrote.

Baumer then went on to chronicle his impressions from the journey, the disapproving looks he got when he stopped to buy kale at a grocery store, the call to his father, his fears about President Trump handling the “nuclear codes.”

He also included a

video and a poem which began: “A tree/does some/thoughts/and/thinks/it doesn’t/look good/for us.”

On his

Barefoot Across America site, Baumer laid out his reasons for the trek.

“I am crossing America barefoot to save the earth,” he wrote. “Climate change is the greatest threat we’ve ever faced as a civilization. A lot of scientists agree. I am not a scientist. I am a poet. I am also a regular human being.”

Baumer said he set off on his journey on Oct. 13, 2016. “I don’t know when it will end,” he wrote.

On his site, Baumer also included a whimsical

biography of sorts which revealed that he had played baseball at Wheaton College in Massachusetts before he “retired” in 2006, that he’d been accepted to the fiction writing program at Brown University, that he worked at a library and owned a home.

It also revealed he was no stranger to cross-country treks, having hitchhiked to California at least once and marched across the country — in shoes — in 81 days, an adventure he chronicled in a book called “I am a Road.”

FANG, whose acronym stands for Fighting Against Natural Gas, did not explain why Baumer was walking shoeless or immediately return an email for comment. But in an interview last month with

Vice, Baumer gave this explanation:

“In 2010, I did a cross-country walk with shoes on,” he said. “I wanted to do this walk for a cause and use the attention to generate money for something good.”