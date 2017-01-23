Driver Skips Out on $56,000 in Tolls, Fees: Police

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A New Jersey man who avoided paying tolls nearly 900 times and owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees has been arrested, police said Saturday. 

An officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez’s car Friday morning after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police said.

The car was missing front and rear license plates, and a temporary New York tag inside the vehicle had expired, authorities said.

Further investigation found the Teaneck man’s EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, showing 888 violations and about $56,240 in outstanding fees. Authorities also learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with theft of service. It wasn’t known Saturday if he has retained an attorney.

Published 2 hours ago
Copyright Associated Press
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Why This Year's Oscar Race Could Have a Different Hue
Read More»
Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump to Sign Order Pledging to Renegotiate NAFTA
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman Slashes Trump Sign That 'Ruined Her Chill': Cops
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»