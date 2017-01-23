Pro SPLOST group meets in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Goergia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pretty soon people in Houston County will vote yes or no for another round of Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax money.

Citizens for a Greater Houston County held a meeting tonight on Watson Boulevard. They believe a new round of SPLOST is needed to do a bunch of things including; build a fire station in Centerville, buy police cars, transportation, build recreation centers and an indoor swimming facility.

People will vote on march 21rst. This would be the fourth round of SPLOST money. This SPLOST is for 145 million dollars.

