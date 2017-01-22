Yordano Ventura Among Many MLB Players Lost Too Soon

Cory Lidle of the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees. Rich Pilling / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Yankees pitcher CORY LIDLE was killed in 2006 when a plane he was in slammed into a 50-story building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Lidle had told teammates that he planned to fly in his Cirrus SR20 home to California after the Yankees were eliminated from post-season play, according to MLB.

The flight instructor on the small plane was also killed.

National Transportation Safety Board investigation revealed that the crash was due to a pilot error, but the NTSB couldn’t determine whether Lidle or the flight instructor was flying the plane at the time.

Lidel had a 6-year-old son at the time of his death at age 34, according to The Associated Press.

St. Louis Cardinals’ rookie outfielder OSCAR TAVERAS was

killed two years ago in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. The 22-year-old was one of the top-rated prospects in the league.

After José Fernández’s death last year, Yorlando Ventura paid tribute to the two players, scrawling their initials — “O.T.” and “J.F.”— on his blue baseball cap beside a simple message: “RIP.”