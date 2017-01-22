Trump, Netanyahu Have 'Very Warm' Conversation

Benjamin Netanyahu stands next to Donald Trump during a meeting in New York on Sept. 25. Reuters

Not on the agenda, however, was one of Trump’s

potentially explosive campaign promises — his pledge to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city of Jerusalem.

“We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told NBC News.

The phone call came hours after Netanyahu delayed a vote on a proposal to annex a large settlement in Palestinian territory, The Associated Press reported, and on the same day that city officials issued building permits for 566 new homes in east Jerusalem, a section of the city that Palestinians see as the capital of their future state.

In a statement, the White House said Trump emphasized “the deep and abiding” partnership between the two countries and that he “affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel’s security and stressed that countering [ISIS] and other radical Islamic terrorist groups will be a priority for his Administration.”

The statement added that peace between Israel and the Palestinians could be achieved only through direct negotiation.

Netanyahu and Barack Obama had

an often prickly relationship. Last month, the prime minister lashed out at the former president over the U.S. decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The United States and other U.N. members have considered such settlements an obstacle to peace, while Netanyahu has blamed the failed process on Palestinians who don’t recognize Israel’s Jewish identity.