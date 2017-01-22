Trump Is Biggest Threat to Rights: Roe v. Wade Attorney

Pro-choice advocates gather outside the Supreme Court after the Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt decision where justices weighed a case that imposes heavy restrictions on abortion clinics in Texas in Washington, on June 27, 2016. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA, file

While a complete reversal of the Roe decision is unlikely in the near future, Tushnet and Sanger said, states could become emboldened to enact additional restrictions on abortion rights in a more conservative political climate.

Related:

Shuttered: The End of Abortion Access Across Red America

“Roe doesn’t have to be overturned to take us back to the good old bad days,” Sanger said.

Sanger said one alarming trend to watch is states banning abortions after 20 weeks.

Nineteen states ban abortions at about 20-weeks post-fertilization, according to the Guttmacher Institute, with laws in effect in 16 of those states.

“The 20-week ban is so pernicious and not just because it’s violating Roe,” Sanger said, adding that she believes these bans violate the decision because a fetus is not viable at 20 weeks.

Weddington said if abortion restrictions continue to increase, many women could face having to travel hundreds of miles and to different states to get an abortion.

“Women will have to go across state lines and that, of course, is what they did before Roe v. Wade,” she said.

Twenty-two states currently have six or more abortion restrictions, prompting the Guttmacher Institute to characterize those states as “extremely hostile to abortion rights.” Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute, told NBC News that “things have changed pretty dramatically since the 2000s.”

In 2000, only 13 states were considered “hostile” to abortion rights while no state met the qualification of “extremely hostile,” according to the group.

Sanger noted that soon after the Supreme Court’s decision in June, the Texas Department of State Health Services approved new rules to require health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. A federal judge has since delayed implementation of the rule until January 27,

according to the Texas Tribune.

Sanger said anti-abortion rights activists could also increase attempts to push restrictions through agencies, as opposed to legislatures.

“In Texas, it started before the election — so they aren’t afraid,” Sanger said.

“It will become more and more common,” she added.