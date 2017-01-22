Sunday, Round 3 of Severe Weather in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Round 3 of Severe Weather – Sunday, January 22, 2017

The first round of rain we received Saturday afternoon stabilized the atmosphere, leaving Middle Georgia with regular thunderstorms early this morning. Right now, the stronger severe storms are in east Alabama, southwest Georgia and the panhandle of Florida. The third round of severe weather is expected to occur in Middle Georgia today through 8 p.m. Avoid traveling during this time frame. This final round should end the tornado threat for Middle Georgia this weekend.

A significant tornado outbreak was forecasted today across north Florida and South Georgia. A tornado watch is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8 p.m. However, looking at the storms developing so far this afternoon, an outbreak does not look likely. There is still a chance for tornadoes to form, so still be prepared for warnings in case they are issued.

Take some time this afternoon to charge your phones, replace batteries in your weather radios and gather flashlights in case power goes out. Take bicycle helmets to protect your children’s heads when warnings are issued. Be thinking about where you will go when a tornado warning is issued – basement or low level interior room (bathroom, closet, under a staircase), away from windows and doors. If you live in a mobile home, you need to seek shelter in sturdier structure.

Once again, when warnings are issued you need to seek shelter immediately. These storms may be strong and could cause devastating damage.

Starting Monday, January 23rd at 1 a.m, a wind advisory will take effect for all of Middle Georgia until 7 p.m. Winds will come from the southwest Monday morning at about 20-30 mph, shifting to the northwest by the evening. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph. The combination of moist soil from all the rain we received this weekend and fast winds could down trees and powerlines.

