Meet Scooter, the Calf that Lay Down With the Lambs

Scooter hops just like the lambs when they are led out of the barn to pasture. Georgia Raney

“It’s quite funny,” Cline said. “They have their alliance.”

“I can’t explain it,” she said. “But [animals] have individual personalities and preferences and sometimes they have friends.

“As long as it’s reasonable, I would like to keep her with her lamb friends.”

Although Scooter is only two-thirds the size of a calf her age, she will eventually be too large to stay with the lambs and Cline hopes to bring her to pasture with the cows sometime in the next year.

They’re curious to see how well Scooter reintegrates into the cow world after so much time with the lambs. Her close relationships raises a question: Is it possible Scooter actually thinks she is a lamb?

“I’ve been thinking about that a lot,” Raney said. “But I really have no idea.”