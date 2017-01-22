Marathon Sleuth Catches Runners Pulling a Fast One

Derek Murphy, back when he used to run marathons, before he started chasing cheaters. Courtesy of Derek Murphy

The couple didn’t give much thought to the possibility they would be caught. And they might have gotten away with it if an anonymous tipster had not encouraged Murphy to take a closer look.

Murphy, who has run 10 marathons, is part of a small confederacy of armchair detectives who have earned some notoriety in the race world for their sophisticated forensic work. Other amateur gumshoes regularly post their suspicions and evidence on the message boards of sites like

LetsRun.com.

Recent casualties include a Washington DC man banned for life from the Marine Corps Marathon after missed timing mats exposed his fraud, and a New Jersey running coach banned from Boston after it was revealed that she got her qualifying time by having a friend run with her bib.

In 2015, a Pennsylvania dad made headlines when his kids were given unexcused absences from school while they watched him run Boston. That brought scrutiny to his race history and questions about his qualifying time — though he insisted it was legitimate.

It was his case that sparked Murphy’s interest marathon investigations. How many people, he wondered, are cheating with impunity and how easy would it be to nail them?

Murphy’s first major probe was a deep dive into 2015 Boston Marathon finishers. He found 47 he believes cheated to get a spot. Based on the work he has done since, he thinks up to 5 percent of all marathon entrants may be deceptive.

“We find them multiple times…find the same people cheating year after year, race after race,” he said.

“I think a lot of it’s this social media — ‘Hey look at me’ — just wanting to get validation and get patted on the back for accomplishing something, whether you accomplish it or not.”

The thought makes Daphne Matalene’s blood boil.

After several tries, the 44-year-old New Yorker finally scored a qualifying time for the 2016 Boston Marathon. But because so many people qualified, race organizers set a faster cutoff, and she missed getting a slot in her age group by 28 seconds.

“I turned myself inside out to run a nine-minute mile personal best at the age of 41 and it really stinks if someone who cheated got to run and I didn’t,” Matalene said.

Conley, the Austin race director, said he has caught plenty of cheaters without outside help – including doctors and lawyers – but he appreciates the digging that Murphy and his compatriots do.

“Having that information really cuts down on the amount of detective work a race director would have to do,” he said.

As for the cheating couple, they claim they have no hard feelings toward Murphy and will have their dishonest times removed.

“I was never angry at him,” the wife said. “I actually think he’s someone of integrity. I think he truly loves the sport.”