Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Continuing Business Interests

At issue is Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution — less tongue-twistingly known as the Emoluments Clause — which says “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust … shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

But Trump “wants to do more than what the Constitution requires,” Dixon said on Jan. 11, so “he’ll voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the United States Treasury.”

“This way, it is the American people who will profit,” she said.

But the lawsuit alleges that’s the problem — if there are foreign government profits at stake, the president can’t legally accept them in the first place.

Ultimately, it’s up to a federal judge to decide whether the case goes forward. The first hurdle the lawyers suing Trump face is winning standing to bring the case — that is, persuading a judge that they have been directly harmed by Trump’s actions.

Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told NBC News that the group thinks it has a good shot in the Manhattan court.

Others prominent lawyers leading the litigation include CREW co-founder Norman Eisen, President Barack Obama’s top White House ethics adviser, and Harvard University law Professor Laurence Tribe, co-founder of American Constitution Society.