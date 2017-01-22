'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss Rips Trump Speech at Memorial

President Donald J. Trump speaks at the CIA headquarters, in Langley, Virginia, on Jan. 21, 2017. Olivier Douliery / POOL / EPA

Another former senior official noted that that early on in his remarks Trump interrupted himself as he was commenting on the stars behind him and never returned to the topic.

“Not quite a `this hallowed ground moment,'” the official said.

“The wall behind me is very, very special,” Trump said during his remarks.

Former CIA Director Mike Hayden, a Republican who opposed Trump, said in an email, “I was heartened that the President gave a speech at CIA. It would have been even better if more of it had been about CIA.”

In contrast to Trump, who uttered one sentence about the wall and didn’t mention the fallen CIA officers represented there, Vice President Pence made a point of paying homage.

“It’s especially humbling for me to be before all of you today — men and women of character, who have sacrificed greatly — and to stand before this hallowed wall, this memorial wall, where we remember 117 who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Pence said, before Trump spoke.

When Barack Obama first visited CIA as president in 2009, he read a speech in which he honored CIA officers and told them he would need their help.

On Saturday Trump tried to make a joke about how he would “back” the CIA.

“And I know maybe sometimes you haven’t gotten the backing that you’ve wanted, and you’re going to get so much backing. Maybe you’re going to say, ‘Please don’t give us so much backing,'” Trump said.

To a gathering of career intelligence professionals, he said, “Probably almost everybody in this room voted for me, but I will not ask you to raise your hands if you did.”

In reference to counter terrorism and the campaign against ISIS, he said, “We’ve been fighting these wars for longer than any wars we’ve ever fought. We have not used the real abilities that we have. We’ve been restrained.”

Another former CIA officer who supports Trump said the visit was a success.

“This is the part that the media doesn’t get — this is not like any other president,” the officer said. “The critics hate this president so much they cannot get past it. The truth of the visit was in the face to face meetings — people were happy to talk to him. That assuaged a lot of concerns and a lot of anxiety.”

Trump later insisted that the meeting had been “great”, tweeting early Sunday that he had “paid great respect to [the] wall.”

“WIN!” he added.