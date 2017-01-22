Bystander killed, suspect at large in Texas mall shootout

Officers patrol the corridors of Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio after a person was killed and six other people were injured by armed robbers Sunday. Colbri Brought-Burke

“It is absolutely senseless,” McManus said.

Police said the two robbers were fleeing a Kay Jewelers store in the mall in northwest San Antonio when two bystanders confronted them. One of the suspects shot one of the bystanders, who was declared dead, authorities said.

The second bystander, who was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, the shot one of the suspects, sending the second suspect racing away down the mall’s corridors, firing his gun as he ran.

Police said the mall has been swept and would be swept again by a K9 team. They said no one inside the mall, which was under lockdown, was in any danger.

Leslie Garza, a spokeswoman for San Antonio Mayor Ivy Jones, said: “We do not know where the second suspect is at this point. We searched the mall and feel he is not in there.

The shootout shattered the nerves of shoppers on a busy Sunday afternoon.

“I heard several gunshots and saw people screaming and running, and I told my best friend to get down, and I was yelling at the employees of the store to get down, and we all ran to the back office to hide,” Colbri Brought-Burke, 19, told NBC News by phone from inside New York & Company, a women’s clothing store.

Monica Marie Carreon, sheltered inside Shoe Palace with her two toddler sons and three other people, said she heard as many as 10 shots.

“We immediately heard people screaming and running inside the back of the stores, so we ran to the back of Shoe Palace,” Carreon said. Officers who stopped by the store told Carreon and the others to stay in place, she said.