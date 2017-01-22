Brewery Issues 36-State Recall of Select Beers

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SAN FRANCISCO — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA’s and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

In a statement Sunday, it said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States.

Related: Don’t Read This If You Like Beer

The recalled beers were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017.

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw “that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle,” the statement said.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
McCain and Graham Will Vote Yes on Tillerson
Read More»
Schools closed
46 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
School Closings for January 23, 2017
Read More»
Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Yordano Ventura Among Many MLB Players Lost Too Soon
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»