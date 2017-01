Travelers gather during the delay of a United Airlines flight Sunday in San Diego. Austin Bales

The ground stop initially was scheduled to end at 8 p.m., but United tweeted at 8:06 that it was still “working on a resolution.” The FAA later extended the ground stop to 9 p.m. ET.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, was having issues with low bandwidth. No further explanation was immediately available.

United airlines is experiencing technical problems this evening. Please check your flight status to see if your flight is affected. — Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) January 23, 2017

Massive computer outage for @united causing delays all over the map. Currently stuck on tarmac in Denver. Damn you, Putin!— Eric Timm (@Tymer_T) January 23, 2017

