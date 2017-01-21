Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago

Image: The enormous crowd marched down Pennsylvania Ave., looking toward the Capitol and past old Post Office.

The enormous crowd marched down Pennsylvania Ave., looking toward the Capitol and past old Post Office. Library of Congress via AP

The parade appeared to be going well, having drawn tens of thousands of spectators. But onlookers were mostly men who had traveled to Washington, DC, for the inauguration. The marchers were ridiculed, abused and assaulted, with policemen doing little to help the women in the mob. The hospitalization of 100 marchers drew stronger attention to the cause, and led to congressional hearings, and the removal of the DC superintendent of police from his post.

Image: Attorney Inez Milholland Boissevain rides astride the suffrage parade in as the first of four mounted heralds.

