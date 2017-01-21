Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City, Jan. 8, 2016. On Jan. 19, 2017, Mexican government officials announced that El Chapo would be extradited to the United States. Tomas Bravo / Reuters

“Guzman’s story is not one of a do-gooder or a Robin Hood or even one of a famous escape artist,” said Robert Capers, Brooklyn’s US Attorney.

“Guzman’s destructive and murderous rise as an international narcotics trafficker is akin to a small cancerous tumor that metastasized and grew into a full-blown scourge that for decades littered the streets of Mexico with the casualties of violent drug wars over turf.”

Charges against El Chapo were filed in several states, including California, Florida, and Illinois. A crime commission in Chicago declared him the first Public Enemy Number One since Al Capone.

But Capers said federal prosecutors decided Brooklyn was the best place to charge and try him based on the number of witnesses available, among other factors.