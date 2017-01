Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'

Demonstrators marched in the hundreds of thousands Saturday across the country and around the world but the emphatic message was the same: Protecting women’s rights in this turbulent political climate.

Six-hundred “sister marches” were planned outside of Washington, D.C., where a major procession moved toward the Washington Monument and the White House on President Donald Trump’s first full day in office.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington said the street demonstrations were scheduled for the day after the presidential inauguration as a direct response to the election of Trump, whose stances on abortion, immigration, climate change and health care have troubled participants.

An estimated 3 million people have marched worldwide, including in London, Berlin and Tokyo, according to organizers. Here are some of the demonstrations throughout the world:

New York City

Over 100,000 people were estimated to be marching through Manhattan, with a final stop along Fifth Avenue toward Trump Tower.

Chicago

Organizers initially estimated at least 75,000 people, but the march grew to roughly 250,000, as groups descended on a rally site at Columbus and Jackson, reported NBC Chicago.

Denver

Atlanta

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a longtime civil rights leader, told the crowd at the Georgia State Capitol to continue to fight against injustice.

“Never, ever give up. Never lose hope,” Lewis said. “We’re fighting for our sisters and mothers and our daughters — we’re also fighting for our fathers and our sons and for people who can’t fight for themselves.”

About 63,000 people attended the march, much higher than the 20,000 anticipated, according to the NAACP and Georgia State Patrol.

Philadelphia

Boston

San Jose, California

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the crowd was estimated at about 25,000 people.

Seattle

London

Paris

Berlin