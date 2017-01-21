Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March

Phil McCausland
“I’m hoping Trump looks out the window and sees all of us here together, a united front, and he’ll make a change,” she said, brandishing a sign that read “My Neck, My Back, This Pussy Will Grab Back.”
Her sign is a reference to the Khia song of 2002 named “My Neck, My Back” as well as a 2005 recording in which the president made a remark about grabbing women by the genitals.
Meanwhile, some folks were more unconventional and didn’t carry the typical signage.
Fifty-nine-year-old Donna Robinson, who is wheelchair bound but enthusiastic, earned cheers by wielding only a sweet potato.
“This here is our president,” she said. “He’s rough on the outside. But if you heat him up, he turns to mush … And we’re all here to heat him up!”
