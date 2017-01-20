What Does It Take to Protect the President?

Two officers, left, with the New York Police Department’s counterterrorism unit watch as a Secret Service K-9 dog outside Trump Tower. Mark Lennihan / AP

“It’s logistics on top of logistics. It’s thinking about every problem in advance and coming up with every type of contingency plan that you can think of.”

Confidential budget and planning documents reviewed by NBC News detail the precautions taken to ensure the president survives any kind of threat — from contaminated water to incoming missiles.

When he moves, a minimum of seven airplanes may be involved:

Air Force One, with the code name Comet, goes, along with two backups.

The presidential limo, nicknamed The Beast, and two backups — all sealed to withstand chemical or biological weapons — are loaded onto giant C-17 cargo planes.

And 22 armored SUVs and vans are airlifted to transport Secret Service and White House staff.

Five helicopters — including Marine One for the president — also are packed up, along with other presidential trappings like the White House podium.

A team of Delta commandos and FBI hostage rescue agents are also deployed with the president. A military aide with the nuclear football travels, too.

Whenever the President is outside Washington, three secret military bunkers, two airborne command posts and a top-secret mobile truck-mounted command center go on alert.

Surveillance drones and armed aircraft will be added to the mix when he is in New York, a senior intelligence official said.

An unarmed MQ-9 Reaper drone U.S. Dept. of Defense

“Since 9/11 we’ve seen such a substantial change in the number of threats and the sophistication of those threats that DOD has increased its participation,” said Gen. General Victor “Gene” Renuart, the former head of Northern Command.

“Certainly we can lend some of the very sophisticated technical tools that we have and we’ve developed out of combat,”

It doesn’t come cheap. The current price tag is $5 billion a year. If Trump decides to spend weekends at Trump Tower, it will cost even more to build and maintain a security structure.

“We’re not in a suburb of Chicago. We are in the middle of Manhattan. We’re in the epicenter of the city,” Wackrow said.