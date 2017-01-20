Trump Inspires Worry on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

Virginia Ali, 83, the owner of famous Washington, D.C. eatery Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street. Corky Siemaszko

Ali, whose people are from Virginia, started the eatery with her late husband Ben, an immigrant from Trinidad, some 58-years-ago when U Street was struggling.

“We’ve been here through segregation, integration, rioting, the neighborhood turning into a ghetto and coming back,” she said.

But Trump, she admits, “worries me.”

“I tend to be a positive person, so I’m hoping for the best,”‘ she said.

Ali said she was thrilled when Obama was elected and is “very sorry to see him go.”

“We had a classy and dignified White House for eight years,” she said. “The entire Obama family were great role models for our country.”

The Trump she saw on the campaign trail was anything but, she said.

“What can you do?” she said. “He’s been elected. You have to hope for the best.”

And in that spirit Ali said she would welcome Trump if he wanted to stop by for a chili dog.

“Everybody’s welcome at Ben’s,” she said. “We are a place for all people.”