Navicent Health implements flu policy for children visitors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health has put its visitor flu policy in place.

Children 12 and under won’t be allowed to visit patients at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Medical Center of Peach County and the Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health.

It’s because children are more likely to catch and spread the flu.

Dr. Jeff Stephens at the Internal Medicine Department at Mercer University says the hospital decides based on how many cases of the flu are in the region.

“I think the public should understand we’re doing this to keep flu to a minimum, and try to do that,” said Stephens. “And again the flu vaccination dropping, and again it’s a concern. So we try to do this each year.”

If you do have flu-like symptoms, try not to visit the hospital so that staff and patients won’t get sick.