Inauguration Done, President Trump Celebrates at Balls

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Evan Vucci / AP

At the first ball of the evening, Trump, in a tuxedo, opened his remarks by reminding his audience of his darkhorse victory, and how his detractors were now eating crow. He described the rain that began after his inaugural address, which left him feeling “like God was looking down on us.”

And Trump predicted that he was going to get started immediately on enacting his agenda.

“You’re going to see things happen over the next few weeks, oh, you’re going to be so happy,” he told the crowd.

A few hours earlier, Trump took his first official action as president, signing an executive order to “minimize the economic burden” of Obamacare until it can be repealed.

Trump also signed commissions for retired Mattis as Defense Secretary and Gen. John Kelly to run the Department of Homeland Security, after both were

easily confirmed by the Senate.

After his remarks at the first ball, Trump and his wife danced to the song “My Way,” a song he often cited on the campaign trail.

Then they went straight to a second party, where Trump worked the crowd a bit more, asking if he should keep tweeting (the people roared its approval).

“The enemies keep saying that’s terrible, but it’s a way of bypassing dishonest media,” Trump said.

He made circles with his hand. “You go wah, wah.”

Trump shared the news about Mattis and Kelly. “So we’re starting to work,” he said. “We are not going to let you down. Remember the theme. Make America great again.”