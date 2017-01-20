How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office

Picture frames that once displayed photographs of President Barack Obama now sit empty in the West Wing of the White House in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2017. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

The First Family will say thanks and farewell to the White House staff at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Two hours later, they will depart via the North Portico and head by limousine to the Capitol.

“It’s a nostalgic day,” said Patrick Maney, a presidential historian at Boston College. “The only thing that upsets this routine is friction between incoming and outgoing presidents.”

For example, Franklin Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover barely spoke to each other. Things were also tense between Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. And George H.W. Bush was miffed when the Clintons showed up late for the traditional pre-Inaugural coffee, Maney said.

Obama, however, has gone to great lengths to smooth the transfer of power to Trump, a man who until recently publicly questioned whether the president was even an American.

“What happens tomorrow will be very interesting, ” Sullivan said.