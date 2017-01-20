'Chapo' Appears in Court For 'American Justice'

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman appears before a judge in this courtroom sketch from Jan. 20, 2017. Christine Cornell

Angel Melendez, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said he made a special trip to MacArthur Airport on Long Island to see Guzman get off the plane.

“As you looked into his eyes you could see the surprise, you could see the shock, and to a certain extent you could actually see the fear as the realization began to kick in that he’s about to face American justice,” Melendez said.

Guzman’s court-appointed lawyers said they would work to ensure he got a fair trial, and suggested they’d challenge the methods by which he was brought to the United States.

“We look forward to addressing the allegations, that will include whether Mr. Chapo was extradited appropriately,” one of the lawyers, Michael Schneider, said.

U.S. authorities first sought to extradite Guzman in 2014, when he was arrested after more than a decade on the lam. Mexico resisted, saying national sovereignty compelled the country to deliver justice itself.

That changed after Guzman, who’d escaped a Mexican prison in 2001 by hiding in a laundry cart, humiliated authorities again by tunneling out of the maximum security Altiplano prison in July 2015.

Guzman was recaptured six months later, undone by an uncharacteristically reckless move: seeking out filmmakers, including Sean Penn, to help make a biographical film.

U.S. and Mexican authorities

have worked closely in recent years to capture Guzman, with the Obama administration sharing sophisticated intelligence and law-enforcement firepower, including satellites and wiretaps.

But U.S. officials remained concerned about sharing too much information with Mexican authorities in light of documented evidence that some have secretly fed that intelligence back to Mexico’s powerful drug trafficking organizations — including the Sinaloa cartel.

That was the case after Chapo’s July escape, which the U.S. warned Mexico of weeks earlier.

Current and former law enforcement officials have speculated whether Guzman would try to broker easier treatment by offering evidence of corruption in Mexico.

Authorities said nothing of that Friday. Instead, they focused on Guzman’s long and violent career, dating to the 1980s, delivering massive amounts of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine into the United States and feeding the drug habits of millions of Americans.

“He is a man known for no other life than a life of crime, violence, death and distribution,” said Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “And now he’ll have to answer to that.”