Anti-Trump Protesters Blockade Uber HQ in San Francisco

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is one of several technology executives who are part of Trump’s Strategic and Policy forum. Protesters’ signs read, “Uber collaborates with Trump.”

In a press release, organizers described Uber as a “rogue tech company that has made itself notorious for aggressively undermining labor standards, safety, and the rights of its passengers and which is directly tied to the regressive Trump agenda.”

The protest was one of many across the country, with violence and smashed windows also reported in Washington, D.C.

Anti-Trump Protests Intensify Across the Country

