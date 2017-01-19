Yuge Crowd? How Inauguration Numbers Are Estimated

“The airspace around Washington, D.C., is among the most restricted in the country,” the

Secret Service said in a statement earlier this month. “Rules put in place after the 9/11 attacks establish ‘national defense airspace’ over the area and limit aircraft operations to those with an FAA and Transportation Security Administration authorization.”

A high-resolution satellite passed over the Obama inauguration in 2009, giving crowd counters a better grasp of the density, and helped inform their estimates.

“To do the inauguration right, you need an overhead view — but that is unfortunately hard to get in DC because there are no tall buildings [from which shots could be taken], and no planes or helicopters can fly over it,” Doig said. “With that, it makes it very difficult, unless the odd satellite happens to be passing over.”

Allison Puccioni, principal and founder of Armillary Services, who has nearly 25 years in imagery analysis, said that high-resolution satellites provide the best estimate for crowd numbers, whether it’s a rock concert or counting refugees. There’s just one caveat — there had better not be cloud cover in the way.

When it came time to estimate the crowds at the 2009 inauguration, Puccioni told NBC News she was working with a 90-minute deadline from a major news organization.

“It was very arduous. I did two takes in 90 minutes,” she said, explaining how she calculated square footage, density factors and then got to work doing the math in a spreadsheet.

While she wouldn’t recommend the tight deadline, she said her numbers still added up when she redid them.

“I went back after the estimate and spent a week recalibrating and got pretty close to the same number,” she told NBC News.

So no matter how the math shakes out on Friday — and for the marches planned around the United States on Saturday — look for estimates from people who are versed in the methods of independent crowd counting. It may not be on the nose, but it will surely give you a better idea than just being told the crowds were “yuge.”