Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday

Donald Trump intends to visit the CIA’s Virginia headquarters Saturday in what would be his first trip to a government agency as president, three people with knowledge of the plans told NBC News.

Trump would attend the swearing in of Rep. Mike Pompeo as director, assuming Pompeo is confirmed by the Senate Friday, a senior official said. The plans could change if Pompeo is not confirmed.

Trump takes the oath of office Friday.

His visit to the CIA’s Langley, Virginia campus would come after weeks of acrimony between the president-elect and elements of the intelligence community surrounding the assessment that Russia interfered in the election.

Pompeo had told associates that he wanted Trump to address the CIA workforce, according to a transition source. If the visit happens on Saturday, however, most of the workforce will not be there.

Still, the visit could be seen as a conciliatory gesture by the new president, who has angered many intelligence officers with a series of disparaging comments.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer would not confirm the planned visit Thursday, telling reporters: “I am sure that at some point, shortly, he will visit not just the CIA but a lot of the departments.”