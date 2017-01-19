Obama's Last Full Day On Job Filled With Nostalgia and Thank You Calls

The White House press staff office of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2017. Only a skeleton staff remained at the White House on Thursday, creating an eerily quiet feeling in the normally bustling West Wing. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

White House aides told NBC News that Obama has also been calling some key foreign leaders.

One thing Obama is not likely to be doing is doing any serious packing, Sullivan said.

“He’s not boxing stuff up,” he said. “He’s still the leader of the free world.”

The contents of the Oval Office will be packed up by workers from the National Archives. Movers will handle the rest while Obama is handing over the reins to Trump at the inauguration on Friday.

But in recent days, Obama has personally packed up some personal items that will travel with him to his new digs some two miles away in Washington, D.C., aides say.

Already the White House feels emptier. Many staffers are gone and most of the photos of Obama, his family and staff that lined the West Wing walls have been taken down as workers prepare for the arrival of Donald Trump.

The First Family will say thanks and farewell to the White House staff at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Two hours later, they will depart via the North Portico and head by limousine to the Capitol.

“It’s a nostalgic day,” said Patrick Maney, a presidential historian at Boston College. “The only thing that upsets this routine is friction between incoming and outgoing presidents.”

For example, Franklin Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover barely spoke to each other. Things were also tense between Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. And George H.W. Bush was miffed when the Clintons showed up late for the traditional pre-Inaugural coffee, Maney said.

Obama, however, has gone to great lengths to smooth the transfer of power to Trump, a man who until recently publicly questioned whether the president was even an American.

“What happens tomorrow will be very interesting, ” Sullivan said.