MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was caught on surveillance cameras stealing from drive time used cars on Riverside Drive in Macon January 14th.

He’s wearing a red shirt and an Atlanta Braves hat.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for him.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers says he took tools, tablets and a computer.

It happened between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday.

If you have information about him, call CrimeStoppers at 877-68-CRIME.