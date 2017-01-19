Macon restaurant hosts first ever Middle Georgia Craft Beer Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first ever Middle Georgia Craft Beer Festival is ready to kick off for the weekend.

You can enjoy more than fifty taps worth of different Georgia based breweries’ beers.

Bearfoot Tavern is hosting it through Sunday.

Employee Christopher Barton says the gastro pub wanted to host it because it had never been done before.

“It’s very important, it’s important to us that everybody–the names get out there and that Georgia’s growing as a beer community across the nation,” said Barton.

The festival goes through the weekend, ending with the Falcon-Packers NFC Championship game.