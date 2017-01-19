Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts

When he takes the oath of office Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will carry with him a massive web of potential conflicts of interest not seen in modern American history. The next president’s ethical quandary is the result of his refusal to divest himself of a sprawling network of more than 500 properties that he has amassed in more than three decades as a celebrity entrepreneur. At a long-awaited news conference last week, Trump dismissed the potential conflicts after his attorney laid out the broad outlines of a plan to separate himself from the day-to-day operations of his businesses. The plan includes the establishment of a trust to be run by his two sons and a Trump Organization executive. The company will also hire an ethics advisor to clear any new domestic deals, and Trump pledged to donate any hotel profits generated from foreign governments to avoid the appearance of gifts. But the plan doesn’t go nearly far enough to head off major ethical conflicts, Walter Shaub Jr., director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, said last week. The new structure, he said, is “meaningless.” “This is not a blind trust — it’s not even close. … His sons are still running the businesses, and, of course, he knows what he owns,”Shaub said upon hearing the details of Trump’s plan. “His own attorney said today that he can’t ‘un- know’ that he owns Trump Tower. The same is true of his other holdings.” The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The scope of potential conflicts is as deep and wide as the next president’s business interests.

The Trump Organization is not so much a company as a dense thicket of disparate properties, acquired and developed over more than three decades, linked in a complex network of interconnected individual corporations, limited liability companies and partnerships. The list includes more than 500 separate entities — hotels, golf courses, media properties, books, management companies, residential and commercial buildings, a beauty pageant, airplanes and a profusion of shell companies set up to capitalize on licensing deals to harvest the full value of Trump’s carefully cultivated celebrity. But the full scope of his business interests remains unclear. The primary source of information consists of an unaudited filing with the OGE in May 2016 by Trump and other candidates running for the White House. Trump made a similar filling a year earlier. These documents provide only a snapshot of his holdings and business connections, largely because the rules governing disclosure of financial interests did not anticipate a candidate like Trump. The value of his assets and the income they generate, for example, are listed in ranges, falling short of a full accounting.

Much of the company’s most valuable assets consist of several dozen commercial and residential real estate properties and golf courses in the U.S. and overseas. Many of the other holdings are listed as having little or no value, or having value that is “not ascertainable.” Some appear to be inactive, generating little or no income, according to the filing. Still, these two filings — roughly 100 pages each — provide a window into the performance and organizational structure of the company built and managed by the next president. Trump has kept his lawyers busy over the years creating and dissolving companies at a fairly rapid clip. The byzantine structure is not unusual for companies that hold large portfolios of individual assets. Trump, like most people who make their living developing real estate, takes full advantage of a legal structure known as a limited liability company, an entity created for a specific purpose. If investors lose money in one hotel owned by a large holding company, for example, they have no claim to profits from another successful hotel held by the same portfolio. Trump’s legal advisors have also been kept busy with torrent of lawsuits, with Trump as both defendant and plaintiff. Over last last three decades, the list includes more than 4,000 legal actions in state and federal courts naming both Trump businesses and the president-elect personally, according to an analysis by USA Today. The actions range from wrangling with his casino backers to personal defamation lawsuits. The latest, filed this week, from one of the more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct claimed that Trump defamed her when he branded her allegations a lie. Once he takes office, Trump will have some protection from the Constitution from lawsuits stemming from his official acts in the Oval Office. But that immunity doesn’t apply to lawsuits over personal actions or those involving his businesses, including those that were filed before he took office.