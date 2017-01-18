Virginia Set to Execute Man Who Killed Couple, Girls

Kathryn and Bryan Harvey pose in their store in Richmond, Virginia, on May 17, 1996. Alexa Welch / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

The crime began as a home-invasion robbery and ended in a paroxysm of unimaginable violence. Gray, in the midst of a PCP binge, cut the victims’ throats, then bludgeoned them before setting the house ablaze.

“They kept gettin’ up and they was scaring me,” Gray said in a confession played for the jury. “I remember seeing the hammer and picking it up and then I don’t know who I hit first. I was just hittin’ them all with the hammer.

“All I know is, nobody was moving when I left out there.”

Gray also confessed to killing an acquaintance, Ashley Baskerville, and her parents a week after the Harvey murders but he was never tried for those killings.

As his execution approached, Gray issued

a public apology.

“Remorse is not a deep enough word for how I feel,” he said in an audio recording. “I know my words can’t bring anything back, but I continuously feel horrible for the circumstances I put them through. I robbed them of a lifelong supply of joy. I’ve stolen Christmases, birthdays and Easters, Thanksgivings, graduations, weddings, children.

“There’s nothing I can do to make up for that.”

