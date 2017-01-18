Virginia Executes Ricky Gray for Virginia Family Murders

Alexa Welch / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
“All I know is, nobody was moving when I left out there.”
Gray also confessed to killing an acquaintance, Ashley Baskerville, and her parents a week after the Harvey murders but he was never tried for those killings.
As his execution approached, Gray issued
“Remorse is not a deep enough word for how I feel,” he said in an audio recording. “I know my words can’t bring anything back, but I continuously feel horrible for the circumstances I put them through. I robbed them of a lifelong supply of joy. I’ve stolen Christmases, birthdays and Easters, Thanksgivings, graduations, weddings, children.
“There’s nothing I can do to make up for that.”