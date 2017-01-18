Severe storms possible this weekend

Happy Thursday Evening!

We have had a nice (mostly dry) few days, but worry not thunderstorm fans, rain and storms are on the way, beginning tomorrow.

Thursday: Expect some fog during the morning hours with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy through the day. As we head into the overnight hours we will see our rain chances increase as well as the chance for a few storms to roll through the area. Right now it doesn’t look like many of these storms will become severe, but as always we will keep you updated.

Weekend: The real concern becomes severe storms that could possibly come as early as Saturday night. Right now risk factors Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon look to be very heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, lightning and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. We will know more about the forecast as the weekend draws nearer so be sure to stay updated with our First Alert Weather App and follow us on Facebook.

Finally we are expecting a good bit of rain across the area throughout the weekend, so be aware we could be seeing a flash flood threat with some of these storms Saturday into Sunday.

Stay weather aware this weekend and stay tuned to 41NBC.

Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves