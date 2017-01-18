Orlando Gunman's Wife Pleads Not Guilty

The wife of the Orlando nightclub massacre gunman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of obstruction and aiding and abetting.

Salman, 30, was arrested Monday in California, where her family lives. In her second court hearing in two days, she wore an orange jail jumpsuit and said little.

Prosecutors allege that she knew her husband, Omar Mateen, was planning a terrorist attack before he slaughtered 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in June and that she later lied to Florida police to hinder the investigation.

Her family and her lawyers say she’s innocent — a naive victim of domestic abuse who knew nothing about Mateen’s intention to mount an attack in the name of ISIS.

The feds want to bring Salman to Florida to face charges, but a detention hearing won’t be held for another two weeks because her lawyer, Charles Swift of the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, isn’t approved to represent her in California.

Swift worked as a JAG lawyer for the Navy for 13 years and is best known for representing Salim Ahmed Hamdan, a Yemeni detainee who faced a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay.

A lieutenant commander, he took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled against the military tribunals the Bush Administration had set for for terrorism suspects. After the decision, Swift was denied a promotion by the Navy and retired.