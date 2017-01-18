Nikki Haley Breaks From Trump, Criticizes Russia

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley pledged before a Senate panel on Wednesday that if confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she would stand up to Russian aggression, even in light of the president-elect’s glowing public comments aimed toward Russia’s divisive leader.

Haley is the latest cabinet pick to break from President-elect Donald Trump’s tone on Russia during confirmation hearings by expressing a commitment to exert pressure on President Vladimir Putin, when necessary.

“Russia is trying to show its muscle,” she told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. “We cannot trust them and need to continue to be cautious.”

Haley came out swinging early in her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, criticizing the United Nations for its “bias” against Israel.

Last month the U.N. Security Counsel voted on a resolution to condemn Israel for expanding its settlements in the West Bank and along land claimed by the Palestinians. And under President Obama’s direction, the United States abstained from the vote, allowing the measure to easily pass.

Several members of Congress openly opposed the move, a sentiment that Haley echoed on Wednesday in calling the resolution a “grave mistake.”

“I would have never have abstained,” Haley said. “That was the moment that we should have told the world how we stand with Israel, and it was a kick in the gut that we didn’t.”

