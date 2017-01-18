'I Just Want to See My Kids': Dad's 31-Year Search Ends

Elaine Yates poses with George Sargent at a friend’s wedding in 2012. Courtesy of Rick Archer

Russell Yates, speaking to reporters from his home in Warwick, seemed shocked. He hadn’t seen it coming. He said that after all this time, he didn’t want to see her prosecuted.

“I just want to see my kids,” Yates, 69, said.

Kimberly and Kelly are now 35 and 32. Both have children, according to Sargent. They’ve been interviewed by detectives, but the state police wouldn’t say what they learned.

Russell Yates said the police wouldn’t give him his daughters’ contact information, but they passed along his.

“I have no idea what they know,”

he said in a Facebook post that included a photo of him with his third daughter, from a later relationship. “They may not know they were missing or that I’ve been looking for them all these years. They may be as shocked as I am.”

He speculated how hard it must have been for Elaine to live on the run.

“Hopefully it’s time for everyone to forgive and heal,” he said.