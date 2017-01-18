Houston County Habitat for Humanity gearing up for annual campaign

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees and volunteers at Houston County Habitat for Humanity have been busy, and they’re about to get busier.

Their annual campaign of building homes for low income, working families is about to start up.

Former mayor and current city councilman Chuck Shaheen and Executive Director of Houston County Habitat Bill Goggin stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about what Habitat does and why it’s important.

They say the organization has a $7 million impact into the community.

Goggin says Habitat is always looking for funds and volunteers. They’ve got a brand new ReStore building on Watson Blvd. where you can donate building materials.

For more information, or if you’d like to volunteer or donate, visit http://www.hocohabitat.org/.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Lowe's volunteers helping Macon area Habitat for Humanity.
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Habitat for Humanity partners with Lowe’s to build homes
Read More»
The Mercer chapter of Habitat for Humanity hosted a luncheon to help raise money for the Mercer Build Wednesday.
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Mercer chapter of Habitat For Humanity raises money at luncheon
Read More»
Chick-Fil-A to help hundreds with benefit concert
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Chick-Fil-A to help hundreds with benefit concert
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»