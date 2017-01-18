Houston County Habitat for Humanity gearing up for annual campaign

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees and volunteers at Houston County Habitat for Humanity have been busy, and they’re about to get busier.

Their annual campaign of building homes for low income, working families is about to start up.

Former mayor and current city councilman Chuck Shaheen and Executive Director of Houston County Habitat Bill Goggin stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about what Habitat does and why it’s important.

They say the organization has a $7 million impact into the community.

Goggin says Habitat is always looking for funds and volunteers. They’ve got a brand new ReStore building on Watson Blvd. where you can donate building materials.

For more information, or if you’d like to volunteer or donate, visit http://www.hocohabitat.org/.