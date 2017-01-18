Here's Why Democrats Say They're Skipping Trump's Inauguration

More than 50 lawmakers — all Democrats — have said they won’t be attending the 2017 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Here is why lawmakers say they’re boycotting, skipping, or simply out of town.

As an act “of defiance.” Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva.

To oppose bigotry and/or demagoguery. Arizona’s Rep. Ruben Gallego, Florida’s Rep. Alcee Hastings, California’s Rep. Lucille Royball-Allard

Because a Twitter poll told them not to. California’s Rep. Karen Bass.

Unspecified personal conviction. California’s Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. California’s Rep. Tony Cardenas

To keep a clear conscience. Texas Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Texas Rep. Al Green

To look his family in the eye. Illinois Rep. Luis Guitierrez.

Because “Respect, like Pennsylvania Avenue, is a two-way street.” New York Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

Because “a real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him,” Rep. Raul Ruiz

To not normalize Trump’s presidency. Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree, Kentucky’s Rep. John Yarmuth

To not “risk my presence…being interpreted as any kind of endorsement” Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin

Because he shows “contempt for millions of Americans and then expect those very people to celebrate him.” Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro

To spend time in their district. Rep. Jared Huffman. Missouri’s Rep. William Lacy Clay, Washington Rep. Adam Smith

Because it would be hypocritical. Virginia Rep. Don Beyer

Because her constituents fear Trump. Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark

Because Russia, conflicts of interest, and John Lewis. Washington Rep. Mark Pocan

“I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.” Oregon’s Rep. Kurt Schrader.

“Trump is a unique threat to the Constitution and our country.” Pennsylvania’s Rep. Brendan Boyle

#IStandWithJohnLewis California’s Rep. Ted Lieu, California’s Rep. Judy Chu, Florida’s Rep. Darren Sotto Rep. Bennie Thompson, Ohio’s Rep. Marcia Fudge, Pennsylvania’s Rep. Dwight Evans, Pennsylvania’s Rep. Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania’s Rep. Bob Brady, Michigan Rep. John Conyers, Jr., Rep. Darren Soto, California’s Rep. Mark Takano, Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown, New York Rep. Yvette Clark

Because they don’t consider Trump’s election legitimate. Georgia’s Rep. John Lewis, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen.

“THIS is not Dr. King’s Dream.” New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat

To “prepare for the coming assault.” Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

To prepare “for resistance” California Rep. Barbara Lee

“I wouldn’t waste my time.” California Rep. Maxine Waters

Cannot celebrate Trump. New York Rep. Jose Serrano, New York Rep. Alma Adams, New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr., New York’s Rep. Jerry Nadler, Minnesota’s Rep. Keith Ellison, California’s Rep. Zoe Lofgren

To pray. New Hampshire’s Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, New Jersey’s Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, California’s Rep. Juan Vargas

Because he doesn’t like DC “pomp and circumstance.” Oregon’s Rep. Peter DeFazio

To go to the Women’s March, amongst other opposition to Trump. New York’s Rep. Nydia Velazquez

Because she has a wedding to attend. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Unspecified. Rep. Jerry McNerney, Rep. Grace Napolitano, Rep. John Conyers Jr., Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley.