'Had to Hold Back the Tears': Ex-Inmate Shocked by Pardon

In the more than 30 years since Stephen Lee Arrington was released from prison for a cross-country cocaine smuggling trip prosecutors tried to connect to automaker John DeLorean, the former Navy diver said his life has felt like “a series of real life miracles.”

Despite his conviction, the former Navy diver was hired by The Cousteau Society and traveled the world leading expeditions, and he’s spoken to thousands of young people across the U.S. about never giving up on hope.

But he wasn’t prepared for the phone call he got Tuesday morning.

“President Obama was signing my pardon and it would be announced today,” Arrington, 68, said by phone from his Pleasant, California, home hours after he and 272 others were granted either pardons or commutations of sentence.

“I had to hold back the tears and not cry,” Arrington said.

Some Big Names Got a Measure of Mercy From President Obama

Arrington was a Navy bomb disposal diver and Vietnam veteran before he was caught in 1979 selling a small amount of marijuana to another sailor and discharged, ending his 14-year military career.

Arrington was later hired as a pilot by someone he would find out was a drug smuggler for the Medellin cartel. He says he was threatened with death and coerced into co-piloting a plane to smuggle cocaine from Colombia, and months later was ordered to drive a car from Florida to California.

Arrington was arrested in 1982 after ditching the car with 55 pounds of cocaine in it at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles as federal investigators were building a case against auto executive John DeLorean.

He later pleaded guilty but refused to testify against DeLorean, who was acquitted.

