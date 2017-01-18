Dog Of The Week: Eva, Corby and Pash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three pit bull-mix puppies are your Dog Of The Week this week.

Eva, Corby and Pash are the last three puppies remaining from the large litter of a rescued mother. They are only a couple of months old.

Liesel Schultze from Critical Care for Animal Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce them. She says they’re healthy and well-behaved. Schutlze also says the puppies are spayed and caught up on medication.

The three puppies are up for adoption right now!

If you’d like to adopt, or for more information, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.