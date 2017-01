WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people robbed a business in Warner Robins Monday.

It happened last night at the Lolo Liquor store on Houston Road.

Police say two suspects walked in the store around 11 o’clock, one armed with a shotgun.

He demanded money from the register, while the other stood at the front door. After getting some cash, they ran off.

No one was injured. If you know who these men are, please call crime-stoppers.