Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd in Custody

Markeith Damengzlo Loyd in an undated photo. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

No details of the arrest were immediately provided. Police planned to brief reporters shortly.

Loyd’s name was added to U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list earlier Tuesday as local, state and federal authorities scoured the area for him.

Loyd, 41, had been sought in connection with the shooting deaths on Dec. 13 of Sade Dixon, 24, a mother of two who was three months pregnant, and of

Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton during a confrontation on Jan. 9.

Police said Loyd is believed to have been wearing a bulletproof vest as he stood over Clayton and shot her to death. Orange County sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis, an 11-year veteran, was killed in a crash as authorities gave pursuit.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted that Clayton’s handcuffs were used to secure Loyd after he was captured.

